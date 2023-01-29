Freemont Management S.A. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 757.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 133,530.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 127.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 551,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

CHGG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,223. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

