Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,454. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

