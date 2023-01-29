Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 51.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,987. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

