Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Eneti by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 389,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.08. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

