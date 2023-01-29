Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,116 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,952,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,180. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -276.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

