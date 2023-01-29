Freemont Management S.A. Sells 7,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in MP Materials by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in MP Materials by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 214,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 77,839 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in MP Materials by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 105,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

MP Materials Stock Performance

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,987. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

