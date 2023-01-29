Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 2,094,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,756. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.