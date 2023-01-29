Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $81.17 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Function X has a market cap of $81.17 million and $544,371.33 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00399720 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.52 or 0.28057394 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00576739 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
