Function X Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $527,452.46 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002861 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00398029 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,573.04 or 0.27938708 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00574072 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
