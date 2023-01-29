FY2022 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised by Analyst

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

