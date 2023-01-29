FY2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNC. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.11.

SNC stock opened at C$28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 92.16. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.65.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

