GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.12. 1,401,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,206. The company has a market capitalization of $428.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.55.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.