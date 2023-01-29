GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $34.50 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.