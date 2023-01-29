Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of GNK traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 732,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

