Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.15

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $647,352.49 and approximately $400.17 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

