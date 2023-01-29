GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 5,710,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.80.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

