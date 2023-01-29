German American Bancorp (GABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 30th.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
