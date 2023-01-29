Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GERN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Geron by 66.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.