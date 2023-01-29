Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $274,634.04 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,534,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,873,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 10.9 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DNA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

