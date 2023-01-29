Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 992,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

