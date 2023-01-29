Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.41 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.