Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.41 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.18%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
