Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

