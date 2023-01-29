Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

