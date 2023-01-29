Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 142 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,824,000 after buying an additional 113,178 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $299.32. 628,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

