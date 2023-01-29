Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,156 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 159,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $14,240,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 384,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,085. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

