Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 6,367,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

