Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after buying an additional 370,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after buying an additional 366,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.08. 2,923,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,658. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

