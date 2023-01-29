Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.64 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 2,225,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

