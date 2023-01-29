Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 827,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,044. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

