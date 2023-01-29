Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.76 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,855,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.06. 782,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

