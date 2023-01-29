Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,805 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $80.94. 1,558,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,857. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ES. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.