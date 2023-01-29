Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 73 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,626,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.19. 71,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,833. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.71.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

