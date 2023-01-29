Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 29.7% in January

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 529,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,575. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

