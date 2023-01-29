Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,900 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 299,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,856. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

