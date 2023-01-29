Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned 0.49% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 116,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,250. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.