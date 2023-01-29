Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 64,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Read More

