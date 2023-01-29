GMX Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $62.71 or 0.00265181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $528.33 million and $54.92 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,869,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,424,892 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

