Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,389,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 663.9 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

