Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $84,899.24 and approximately $41,649.72 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

