Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Stories

