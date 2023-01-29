Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $247.78 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

