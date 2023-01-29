GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.35. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1,811 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrainCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

