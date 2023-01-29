Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 45.7% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

ETCG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 86,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,816. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

