Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in January

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,300 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the December 31st total of 1,606,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 935.6 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.4 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

