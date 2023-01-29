GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 48,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.64.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

