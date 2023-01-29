Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. Griffon has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.51. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

