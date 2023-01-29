Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Guild Trading Down 0.5 %

Guild stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 4,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Guild has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

