GYEN (GYEN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $38,874.55 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

