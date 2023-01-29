H2O DAO (H2O) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.48 million and $206,306.68 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

