H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $27.38 million and $225,387.28 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

